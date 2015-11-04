FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawmaker proposes changing Brazil surplus target for next year
November 4, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Lawmaker proposes changing Brazil surplus target for next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian lawmaker sponsoring the country’s budget draft bill for next year proposed that the target for the so-called primary surplus is formally reduced, in an attempt to bring about more transparency to public finances.

Lower house lawmaker Ricardo Teobaldo, the bill’s sponsor in Congress, told reporters in Brasilia that the proposal would bring the goal for the excess of government revenues over expenses before debt payments to the equivalent of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product, from a prior 2 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

