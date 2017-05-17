Brazil could raise up to $1 bln in debt renegotiation -sources

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government expects to collect between 2 billion and 3 billion reais ($637 million-955 million) this year from a renegotiation of corporate debts owed to federal agencies and authorities, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

President Michel Temer is likely to issue the presidential decree later this week to start renegotiating the fees and fines following recent efforts aimed at tax debts, the officials said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)