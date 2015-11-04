FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil will owe $15 bln to state lenders, funds by year-end
November 4, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government estimated on Wednesday that its debt owed to state-controlled financial institutions will total about 57.013 billion reais ($15 billion) at the end of the year.

In a report sent to the Congressional Budget Committee, the government acknowledged that the debts, including some overdue payments, to state development bank BNDES will be about 22.438 billion reais. The government expects the debt with Banco do Brasil SA to end the year at 12.329 billion reais. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

