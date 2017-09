SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian commercial banks are demanding more guarantees from homebuilders in exchange for loans, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

However, securitization of residential real estate receivables is growing, providing funding to debt-laden homebuilders, Fitch’s analyst Fernanda Rezende said at an event organized by the ratings firm. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)