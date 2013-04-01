FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil names new transport minister
April 1, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil names new transport minister

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff appointed a new transport minister on Monday, extending a Cabinet shuffle that has so far left her economic team unchanged.

Cesar Borges, a former senator and the current vice president of the state-controlled Banco do Brasil, will replace Paulo Sergio Passos as transport minister, the President’s office said in an emailed statement.

Both men are from the Republic Party, and the change does not affect Rousseff’s 17-party governing coalition.

Rousseff appointed new agriculture, labor and aviation ministers on March 15.

Other Cabinet changes may be in the works as Rousseff, who enjoys an approval rating in the high 70s, tries to appease coalition allies jostling for government posts ahead of her 2014 re-election bid. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

