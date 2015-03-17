FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police seek suspects allegedly defrauding Caixa
March 17, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil police seek suspects allegedly defrauding Caixa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police began efforts on Tuesday to apprehend members of a group that allegedly defrauded about 100 million reais ($30.5 million) from state-run mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal.

The fraud involved issuing inappropriately sized loans, with some real-estate units assessed at over 1,000 percent of market value, the federal police said in a written statement on Tuesday. Some loans were also given for homes that did not exist, the police said.

“Members of the organization, with the assistance of Caixa employees including regional managers, facilitated these transactions of up to 1 million reais, accepting false documents and liberating funds without the necessary guarantees,” the statement added.

Press representatives for Caixa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$1 = 3.28 Brazilian reais Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.