Brazil to study IPO for Caixa Seguridade this year
April 8, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil to study IPO for Caixa Seguridade this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will start studies to hold an initial public offering of Caixa Seguridade, the insurance unit of state-run mortage lender Caixa Economica Federal, Finance Minister Joquim Levy said on Wednesday.

The government hopes for the IPO to be done this year, Levy said, adding that he did not know how much the sale would contribute to the state coffers at a time when the government is struggling to improve its finances.

Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto

