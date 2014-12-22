FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff says state bank Caixa to hold IPO, eventually
#U.S. Legal News
December 22, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff says state bank Caixa to hold IPO, eventually

Jeferson Ribeiro, Asher Levine

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that her administration would hold an initial public offering of state-run mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal, though she did not foresee this happening soon.

Listing shares of Caixa would allow the federal government to raise much-needed funds as it focuses on improving fiscal discipline and warding off a potential downgrade of Brazil’s credit rating.

“I will (publicly list Caixa), but it is a slow process,” Rousseff told reporters after a press breakfast in Brasilia, without elaborating further.

Caixa is Brazil’s third-largest bank by total assets and the nation’s top issuer of home loans. In September the bank had assets of 1 trillion reais ($377.36 billion), according to central bank data.

$1 = 2.65 Brazilian reais

