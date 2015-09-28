FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Caixa Seguridade IPO hinges on market conditions -minister
September 28, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Caixa Seguridade IPO hinges on market conditions -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The timing of the initial public offering of Brazilian state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal’s insurance unit will depend on market conditions, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday.

The investment banks managing the IPO of Caixa Seguridade will recommend delaying the plan until April, as market conditions deteriorated markedly in recent days, a source directly involved with the deal told Reuters on Monday.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

