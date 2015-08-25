FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Caixa Seguridade files for IPO in wave of state offerings
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Caixa Seguridade files for IPO in wave of state offerings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled bank Caixa Econômica Federal’s insurance unit filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering, the first in a wave of offerings anticipated by state firms this year.

Caixa will pursue a secondary offering of the Caixa Seguridade Participações SA unit, according to a prospectus filed with securities industry regulator CVM on Tuesday. In a secondary offering, proceeds from an IPO go only to the shareholder‘s, not the company‘s, coffers.

State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA’s investment banking unit is the deal’s top undewriter, along with UBS AG. Banco Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Santander Investment Securities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Banco Brasil Plural, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are also working on the offering. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.