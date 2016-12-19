Brazil to challenge Canada at WTO for Bombardier state funding

BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its foreign trade chamber had authorized proceedings at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Canada for alleged state subsidies for its aerospace industry.
Foreign Minister Jose Serra told Reuters in July that Brazil was mulling a WTO challenge of investments by the province of Quebec in planemaker Bombardier Inc, which competes directly with Brazil's Embraer SA.
