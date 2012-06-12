UPDATE 1-Mercuria buys 530k Brazil CERs at 3.30 euros each

LONDON/SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters Point Carbon) - Swiss trading firm Mercuria bought 530,000 spot Certified Emissions Reduction (CERs) credits at auction from a Brazilian landfill project for 3.30 euros each on Tuesday, Brazilian exchange BM&FBovespa said.

The CER auction, the third held by BM&FBovespa since 2007, raised 1.75 million euros ($2.2 million) for the seller, Sao Paulo’s municipal government.

Tuesday’s sale value was a far cry from the clearing prices fetched at auctions in 2007 and 2008 - 16.20 euros and 19.20 euros respectively - reflecting just how far CERs have fallen in the past few years.

The bellwether front-year contract, trading on London-based ICE Futures Europe, hit a fresh low of 3.16 euros on Tuesday, down 25 percent since the end of 2011 and 75 percent year-on-year.

Mercuria bought 713,000 CERs at the 2008 auction, while investment bank Fortis bought 808,450 at the 2007 sale.

Wagner Delmo Cross, a representative for Sao Paulo’s local government, said despite the low clearing price for CERs, he viewed the auction’s outcome as positive.

“We had five bidders competing and the final price came in 22 percent above the (minimum bid) price of 2.70 euros, so I think it was reasonable,” he said.

Cross said the municipality’s finance department had analyzed market conditions before the auction and went ahead with the auction because it thought prices would remain at current levels for a while.

“Besides that, we needed the resources for projects the government is implementing in the area,” he added.

The Sao Paulo municipal government has pledged to use the CER sale revenue from the Bandeirantes project to help improve living conditions in some of the city’s poorest areas that surround the landfill.

Guilherme Magalhaes Fagundes, BM&F Bovespa manager for environmental products, metals and energy, said the exchange was satisfied with the auction since the final result reflected current prices.

“Transparency is important. We would like to see a fair price as a result, and that was what we have got,” he said, adding that the exchange would later reveal the names of all participants and the bids.

Besides the work with the city’s government, BM&F Bovespa is also partnering with the government of the state of Sao Paulo in designing a new market that would offer carbon and forest credits as the two first products. (Reporting by Michael Szabo and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)