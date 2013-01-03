FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Carcará oil prospect could see 35,000 boepd flows -QGEP
January 3, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Carcará oil prospect could see 35,000 boepd flows -QGEP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wells in the Carcará offshore oil prospect owned by Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Barra Energia and QGEP and Portugal’s Galp Energia SGPS SA could have oil and natural gas flows of about 35,000 barrels a day when in production later this decade, QGEP said in a conference call Thursday.

Executives of Queiroz Galvao Exploracao e Producao SA , as QGEP is formally known, said the amount of oil and potential flows in the area are similar to those of the giant Lula field nearby.

