Brazil's Carcará oil prospect could see 35,000 boepd flows -QGEP

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wells in the Carcará offshore oil prospect owned by Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Barra Energia and QGEP and Portugal’s Galp Energia SGPS SA could have oil and natural gas flows of about 35,000 barrels a day when in production later this decade, QGEP said in a conference call Thursday.

Executives of Queiroz Galvao Exploracao e Producao SA , as QGEP is formally known, said the amount of oil and potential flows in the area are similar to those of the giant Lula field nearby.