5 months ago
Abecs says Brazil card payments could grow more than forecast
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 5 months ago

Abecs says Brazil card payments could grow more than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Credit and debit card transactions in Brazil could grow more than originally forecast this year, the head of card industry group Abecs said on Tuesday.

In December, Abecs forecast 6.5 percent growth in card payments and the association's president, Fernando Chacon, told journalists on Tuesday that the estimate "could be upwardly revised" due to an evolving economic outlook. Abecs forecasts credit card transactions alone to grow 4.4 percent this year. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

