FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian banks' liquidity risk to remain low -central bank
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Brazilian banks' liquidity risk to remain low -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Liquidity risks to Brazilian banks should remain stable in the first half of 2014 despite a slight increase in the previous six months, central bank director Anthero Meirelles said on Thursday.

Liquidity risks to the system increased slightly in the second half of last year but remain very low, the central bank said in a semiannual financial report released earlier on Thursday.

Meirelles, who is the central bank’s director of financial supervision, said the rise in risk was due to a drop in the value of domestic debt held by banks along with a drop in global liquidity. Prices of Brazil’s domestic debt have fallen due to an increase in the central bank’s benchmark Selic interest rate. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.