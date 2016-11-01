FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's central bank reports $10 bln in amnesty program inflows
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's central bank reports $10 bln in amnesty program inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian investors repatriated $10 billion under an amnesty program for undeclared assets in overseas markets, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The number amounts to about one fifth of the 169.9 billion reais ($52.49 billion) in undeclared overseas assets discovered by the program, according to data released by the tax agency earlier on Tuesday. Investors were required to pay taxes and a fine to apply for the amnesty, but could opt to maintain their funds abroad. ($1 = 3.2365 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Diane Craft)

