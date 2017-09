BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Global currency markets could face new bouts of volatility in the future, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday.

Araujo, one of the bank’s 8-member board, was talking to reporters after releasing a report on Brazil’s regional economic performance. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Alonso Soto and Meredith Mazzilli)