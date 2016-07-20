FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer says cenbank has autonomy to decide on rates
July 20, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Temer says cenbank has autonomy to decide on rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank has complete autonomy to decide on monetary policy, which prioritizes the fight against inflation, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was released just a few hour after interim President Michel Temer's chief of staff, Eliseu Padilha, said his boss sees a reduction in rates "positively." The central bank is expected to announce its rate decision after 6 p.m. (5 p.m. EDT/2100 GMT).

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler

