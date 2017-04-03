Brazil sees banks ready to cope with problematic corporate loans

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.

In a semi-annual report on banking industry stability, policymakers noted that the challenges posing so-called problematic loans, or credit in default or with a high risk of falling in arrears, on the banking system remain under control. Those type of loans remain, however, on the rise, the report said.