FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil central bank sees problematic loans rising 'marginally'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil central bank sees problematic loans rising 'marginally'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Corporate loans in or at risk of default in Brazil will rise marginally in coming months, a situation that represents no risk for the stability of the nation's banking system, a central bank director said on Monday.

So far, banks in Brazil have mitigated the risk of growing interdependence with non-financial companies or fellow lenders by analyzing loan deals more prudently and demanding more collateral from borrowers, said Anthero Meirelles, the central bank's head of oversight, at a news conference in Brasilia. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.