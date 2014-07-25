FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to free up $6.7 bln by easing capital requirements for credit -official
July 25, 2014

Brazil to free up $6.7 bln by easing capital requirements for credit -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s decision to ease capital requirements for credit has the potential to boost lending by 15 billion reais ($6.7 billion) “over time,” a central bank official said on Friday.

The decision was one of a number of measures announced by the central bank to boost credit in Brazil’s ailing economy, including freeing up of an estimated 30 billion reais through changes to lenders’ reserve requirements. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

