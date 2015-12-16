FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cenbank says Brazil has enough liquidity to face volatility
December 16, 2015

Cenbank says Brazil has enough liquidity to face volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil has sufficient liquidity and a strong external position to withstand any market volatility following the loss of its investment grade rating by Fitch on Wednesday, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said Brazil is expected to continue to receive strong flows of direct and portfolio investment. Fitch on Wednesday joined rival Standard & Poor’s in downgrading Brazil’s debt to junk as Latin America’s largest economy sinks deeper into recession. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

