Brazil central bank sees c/a gap, FDI shrinking in August
#Market News
August 23, 2012

Brazil central bank sees c/a gap, FDI shrinking in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit and foreign direct investment are likely to shrink in August, a central bank senior official said on Thursday.

Using preliminary data the bank’s head of economic research Tulio Maciel said he expects a current account gap of $2.1 billion in August. That deficit would be fully covered by an expected $4 billion in foreign direct investment that month, he added.

Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.766 billion in July. Foreign direct investment jumped to $8.421 billion that month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
