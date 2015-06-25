FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central banker sees weaker dollar, less aggressive Fed
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central banker sees weaker dollar, less aggressive Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates less aggressively than expected and only towards the end of the year, a Brazilian central bank director said on Thursday, forecasting fewer gains for the dollar globally as a result.

Aldo Mendes, the central bank director of monetary policy, said at an event in Sao Paulo that the Brazilian real is also likely to suffer less than originally expected from higher U.S. interest rates. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone, writing by Walter Brandimarte)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.