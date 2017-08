SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Real Interest rates are falling in Brazil despite slowing inflation, which will help the economy emerge from its deepest recession ever, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday.

The bank has faced growing calls from politicians to deepen the interest rate cuts given the steep drop in inflation, but Goldfajn reiterated the current pace of monetary easing is appropriate. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione)