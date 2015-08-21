Exports to help Brazilian economy in 2016 -central bank director

BELO HORIZONTE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Rising exports should help the Brazilian economy in 2016 despite lingering uncertainties that could drag down activity, central bank board member Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Friday.

Speaking a press briefing in the city of Belo Horizonte, Pereira said that expectations for an economic contraction in 2016 may be overly pessimistic.

A weakening Brazilian currency, the real, has improved exports this year by lowering costs for producers. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)