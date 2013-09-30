FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plenty of work left in Brazil inflation battle -cenbank director
September 30, 2013 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Plenty of work left in Brazil inflation battle -cenbank director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil remains at uncomfortable levels and there is still “a lot of work” to be done by monetary policy in battling higher prices, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Monday.

In his presentation of the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Araujo said monetary policy has been properly used to battle inflationary risks like sudden moves in currency rates and steep wage increases.

In the report the bank expects the pace of price increases in Brazil to remain stubbornly high well into 2015 even as the economy struggles to gain steam.

