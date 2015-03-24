FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central bank says will not extend forex intervention program
March 24, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's central bank says will not extend forex intervention program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank announced on Tuesday it will not extend its currency intervention program past March 31, but will rollover all swaps expiring after May 1.

A combination of political problems at home and fears of higher U.S. interest rates has caused the real to hover near its lowest levels in a decade.

The program has provided investors with a daily supply of currency swaps, derivatives that offer protection against currency losses, since August 2013.

The bank has recently been offering $100 million worth of currency swaps in daily auctions Mondays through Fridays. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)

