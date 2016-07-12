Brazil central bank alters monetary policy meetings schedule

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank announced changes to the schedule of monetary policy meetings.

The decision on interest rates will be released after 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on the second day of the meetings, the bank said. On the second day, the meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. (1730 GMT)

The minutes of the monetary policy meetings will be released on the Tuesday after the meetings, which occur every 45 days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)