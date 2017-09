BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The outlook for Brazil’s inflation could improve in coming months because the central bank will “keep an eye on the battle against inflation,” bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Friday after the release of the bank’s quarterly inflation report.

The central bank kept its 2013 inflation forecast at 5.8 percent and cut its inflation view for 2014 to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent previously.