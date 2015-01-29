FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's central bank says progress against inflation insufficient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil has not made enough progress in fighting inflation but the outlook for bringing it down to the 4.5 percent center of the target in 2016 has improved, the central bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 12.25 percent, maintaining the pace of monetary tightening to battle a spike in inflation despite fears of an economic recession this year.

The bank reiterated that inflation might be higher in the near term as government-controlled prices rise sharply, but it will likely enter a long period of decline later this year. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Toby Chopra)

