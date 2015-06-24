FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank barely cuts 2016 inflation fcast, signals rate hikes
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil cenbank barely cuts 2016 inflation fcast, signals rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank barely cut its inflation forecast for next year despite signs of a prolonged economic slump, signaling it could continue to raise interest rates to anchor high inflation expectations.

In its quarterly report released on Wednesday, the bank lowered its 2016 inflation forecast to 4.8 percent from 4.9 percent previously. It sees annual inflation coverging to the 4.5 percent center of the official target in the second quarter of 2017.

The bank said that although inflation is converging to the target in the mid-to-long term, there remains a “revelant” gap between its inflation forecast for late 2016 and the midpoint of the target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.