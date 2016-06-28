FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cenbank sees 2017 CPI above target, no plans for rate cut
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Brazil cenbank sees 2017 CPI above target, no plans for rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank expects inflation to ease next year but still remain sligthly above the official target, warning it is too early to consider cutting interest rates just yet.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Tuesday, the bank lowered its 2017 inflation forecast to 4.7 percent from 4.9 percent previously. For 2016, the bank raised its forecast to 6.9 percent from 6.6 percent previously.

It sees annual inflation dropping to 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

The central bank aims to keep inflation at 4.5 percent, the center of the official target range. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.