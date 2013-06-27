FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank ups inflation, lowers GDP forecasts
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

Brazil central bank ups inflation, lowers GDP forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank raised its inflation forecasts for 2013 and 2014, adding to evidence that policymakers may have to accelerate the pace of rate hikes in coming months to bring down persistently high inflation.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the bank raised its 2013 inflation forecast to 6.0 percent from 5.7 percent previously. It increased its inflation view for 2014 to 5.4 percent from 5.3 percent previously.

The bank revised down its estimate for economic growth to 2.7 percent this year from 3.1 percent previously, saying the pace of the recovery remains "gradual."

