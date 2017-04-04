Brazil central bank sees inflation anchored in long term

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rate expectations seem to be converging toward the official target for consumer price increases in the coming years, as told by market expectation surveys, a senior central bank policymaker said on Tuesday.

Evidence has failed to strongly suggest that inflation expectations are already anchored for this year, because a recent process of decline in readings has been strongly impacted by seasonal, one-off effects like falling food costs, said Carlos Viana, the central bank's board member in charge of economic policy. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)