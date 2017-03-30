Brazil could revise 2018 inflation target, finance minister says

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will track incoming inflation figures to potentially revise its inflation target for 2018 and decide on a goal for 2019, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.

Traders have bet increasingly on a lower target as inflation eased in recent months, weighed down by Brazil's worst recession on record. Meirelles told reporters the government still expects the economy to grow in the first quarter, despite an unexpectedly steep contraction late last year. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)