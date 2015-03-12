FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central bank says sees inflation quickening in 2015
March 12, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's central bank says sees inflation quickening in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank sees inflation quickening in 2015 despite its aggressive interest rate hikes, but sees higher chances of prices easing back toward the target in 2016, the bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The central bank raised its benchmark Selic interest rate to its highest in six years last week, maintaining the aggressive pace of monetary tightening to control a surge in inflation.

In the minutes, the central bank removed previous reference to inflation entering a period of long decline in 2015. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)

