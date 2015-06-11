FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank sees 2016 inflation still above target center
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil central bank sees 2016 inflation still above target center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank sees inflation remaining above the center of the official target in 2016, the bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday, signaling it is not yet done hiking interest rates.

The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points for the fifth straight time to 13.75 percent, keeping the aggressive pace of monetary tightening despite fears higher rates will further sink the economy into recession.

The bank made minor changes to the minutes when compared to the one released previously, reiterating that progress in inflation fighting remain insufficient. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.