No single factor determinant for Brazil rate cut -cenbank

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - There is no single determinant factor that will prompt the Brazilian central bank to cut interest rates as inflation remains persistently high, the bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting decision meeting, released on Tuesday.

Last week, the bank kept its benchmark Selic rate steady to 14.25 percent for the ninth straight time in a bid to lower inflation that is near 9 percent. The bank then said a rate cut would depend on factors that included the persistence of food price shocks, uncertainty around fiscal adjustment measures and a pick up in disinflation. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)