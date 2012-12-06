FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank signals it to hold rates steady - minutes
December 6, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Brazil central bank signals it to hold rates steady - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank believes keeping interest rates steady is the best monetary policy going forward, minutes of the bank’s last rate decision meeting said on Thursday, suggesting policymakers have no plans for more rate cuts anytime soon.

The central bank ended a year-long rate-cutting cycle on Nov. 28, leaving its Selic rate unchanged at a record-low 7.25 percent as it seeks to keep a lid on inflation despite doubts over the pace of recovery in the world’s No 6 economy.

