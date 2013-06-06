FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation outlook remains "unfavorable" -minutes
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

Brazil's inflation outlook remains "unfavorable" -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Brazil remains on an upward trend and the balance of risks for prices continues to be “unfavorable” in the short term, according to the minutes released Thursday of the bank’s last rate-setting meeting.

At its May 29 meeting the central bank decided unanimously to raise its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent, accelerating the pace of tightening to the surprise of investors who expected a milder increase after the release of weak economic data.

In the minutes, the bank said that a pick-up in the pace of monetary tightening was needed to contain inflation expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
