Brazil central bank to stay vigilant, inflation resistant-minutes

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank sees inflation remaining elevated this year and policymakers will remain especially vigilant, according to minutes from the bank’s last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The central bank raised its benchmark Selic interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.50 percent last week to battle a spike in inflation, but signaled it may slow the pace of its monetary tightening ahead. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)