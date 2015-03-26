FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central bank says to remain vigilant against inflation
March 26, 2015

Brazil's central bank says to remain vigilant against inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will remain vigilant to ensure that inflation slows to the center of the official target in 2016, bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Thursday.

“I would like to highlight that the objective is to circumscribe the impact (of recent price rises) to 2015 and contain second-round effects of these adjustments through monetary policy,” Pereira said in a press conference after the release of the bank’s quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
