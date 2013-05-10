Brazil central bank aims to discourage use of CDI rate-report

* Bank may hike reserve requirements on CDI operations

BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank is working on measures to discourage the use of the local interbank deposit certificate rate, known as CDI, in a move to bolster the efficiency of monetary policy, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

The CDI rate, a daily average of overnight interbank loans, is used as an investment benchmark in the Brazilian financial system. The CDI rate is many times used as the reference in short-term securities.

Since last year the government has been considering ways to discourage the purchase of those short-term deposits to bolster long-term lending that could help lower the country’s interest rates, Reuters reported in March of 2012.

The central bank could most likely increase reserve requirements for in financial operations linked to the CDI to shrink the difference between that rate and its own target benchmark Selic rate, according to Valor citing unnamed sources. Another option is to require more capital from banks that take debt linked to the CDI.

A central bank spokesman declined to comment on the Valor story.

Under the leadership of Alexandre Tombini the central bank has slashed the Selic rate, once one of the highest central bank benchmark, rates in the world, to levels more similar to that of other major emerging-market economies.

After more than a year of monetary easing the central bank had to reverse course to contain a surge in prices, raising the Selic by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent last month.

Still, the interest rate futures market is expecting a modest rate-hiking cycle that will do little revert high inflation expectations in Latin America’s largest economy. Annual inflation eased in April, but remains well above the center of the official target of 4.5 percent with a tolerance of plus or minus two percentage points.