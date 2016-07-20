FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's central bank keeps rates steady as expected
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Brazil's central bank keeps rates steady as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank kept interest rates on hold for the eighth straight time on Wednesday as expected, in the first decision of a new board that has vowed to battle high inflation despite a deep recession.

The bank's nine-member board voted unanimously to leave its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent, a nearly 10-year high.

An overwhelming majority of analysts and traders expected the bank to keep the Selic unchanged, extending its longest period of stability since the country adopted an inflation-target regime in 1999.

In its decision statement, the bank reiterated that it sees no room to cut rates. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.