RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Part of the impact of tighter monetary policy on inflation in Brazil remains to be felt, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday, signaling no imminent changes to interest rates.

Araujo said the bank is not considering cutting rates and that inflation has been on a downward trend since March. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)