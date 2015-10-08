Weaker real poses risk to Brazil monetary policy -cenbank

LIMA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The depreciation of the Brazilian real currency poses a challenge to conducting monetary policy, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday, but warned policymakers will not overreact to abate short-term market movements.

In a speech published on the central bank’s website, Tombini again shrugged off speculation that the bank could raise rates to battle inflationary pressures stemming from the weaker real .

Tombini said the bank will keep interest rates at current levels for a prolonged period time to ease inflation toward the 4.5 percent center of the official target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)