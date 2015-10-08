FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weaker real poses risk to Brazil monetary policy -cenbank
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 11:09 PM / 2 years ago

Weaker real poses risk to Brazil monetary policy -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The depreciation of the Brazilian real currency poses a challenge to conducting monetary policy, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday, but warned policymakers will not overreact to abate short-term market movements.

In a speech published on the central bank’s website, Tombini again shrugged off speculation that the bank could raise rates to battle inflationary pressures stemming from the weaker real .

Tombini said the bank will keep interest rates at current levels for a prolonged period time to ease inflation toward the 4.5 percent center of the official target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.