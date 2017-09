FORTALEZA, Brasilia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank is not considering interest rate cuts as part of its plan to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of the official target range in 2017, Central Bank Director Almatir Lopes said.

Lopes, one of the bank’s eight voting board members and director of economic policy, said uncertainties over the global economy tend to ease world prices. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)