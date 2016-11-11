FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation goal compatible with lower rates -Goldfajn
November 11, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's inflation goal compatible with lower rates -Goldfajn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil could move back toward the official target over the next two years as the central bank pursues a gradual and moderate cycle of lower interest rates, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said in comments released on Friday.

In remarks for a central bankers' event in Santiago, Goldfajn said recent inflation figures have been more favorable than expected and inflation expectations for 2017 and 2018 have eased. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
