TABLE-Brazil 2015 inflation, rates seen rising - central bank survey
June 1, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Brazil 2015 inflation, rates seen rising - central bank survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is
expected to raise interest rates to 14.00 percent from the
current 13.25 percent by year-end, a weekly central bank survey
of economists showed on Monday.
    The median estimate of about 100 economists for Brazil's
interest rates in the prior week's survey was 13.75 percent.
Estimates for inflation in 2015 also rose, reaching 8.39
percent, from 8.37 percent previously.
    For detailed poll results, see: here
    
    
 (pct)                2014                 2015
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   8.37       8.39      5.50      5.50
 Exchange rate        3.20       3.20      3.30      3.30
 (reais per U.S                                      
 dollar, end-period)                                 
 Interest rate        13.75      14.00     12.00     12.00
 (end-period)                                        
 GDP growth           -1.24      -1.27     1.00      1.00
 Industrial output    -2.80      -2.80     1.50      1.50
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

