TABLE-Brazil 2015 inflation, rates seen rising - central bank survey

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is expected to raise interest rates to 14.00 percent from the current 13.25 percent by year-end, a weekly central bank survey of economists showed on Monday. The median estimate of about 100 economists for Brazil's interest rates in the prior week's survey was 13.75 percent. Estimates for inflation in 2015 also rose, reaching 8.39 percent, from 8.37 percent previously. For detailed poll results, see: here (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.37 8.39 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 3.20 3.20 3.30 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.75 14.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -1.24 -1.27 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.80 -2.80 1.50 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)